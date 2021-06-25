CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, June 29th

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, June 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, June 4th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 28th.
NASDAQ:CSX opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.46. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. CSX has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $104.87.
CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CSX from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.78.
In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,709,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,167,279,000 after purchasing an additional 177,068 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in CSX by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,192,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $982,781,000 after purchasing an additional 890,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $666,341,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $593,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.
CSX Company Profile
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
Featured Story: What is a Secondary Public Offering?
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.