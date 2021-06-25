CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Scheduled to Split on Tuesday, June 29th

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) shares are going to split on the morning of Tuesday, June 29th. The 3-1 split was announced on Friday, June 4th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, June 28th.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $95.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $99.46. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.17. CSX has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CSX will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.68%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CSX from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on CSX from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of CSX from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.78.

In other news, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $593,130.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark Kenneth Wallace sold 47,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.38, for a total transaction of $5,006,691.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,876 shares in the company, valued at $11,573,236.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,845,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,709,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,278 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,136,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,167,279,000 after purchasing an additional 177,068 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its position in CSX by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 10,192,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $982,781,000 after purchasing an additional 890,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter worth $666,341,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of CSX during the 4th quarter worth $593,993,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

