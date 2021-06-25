CryptoSoul Hits Market Cap of $158,200.45 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 20.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. In the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 23.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $158,200.45 and approximately $2,496.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002528 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001351 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00032685 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00196975 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00035794 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005985 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00010170 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 316,001,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

CryptoSoul Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

