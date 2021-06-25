CryptoAds Marketplace Market Capitalization Achieves $503,788.06 (CRAD)

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 25th. Over the last seven days, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0353 or 0.00000106 BTC on exchanges. CryptoAds Marketplace has a market capitalization of $503,788.06 and $11.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00045828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00098014 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00160549 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0544 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,625.86 or 1.00480101 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002925 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 coins. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CryptoAds Marketplace is cryptoads.exchange . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @CallsFreeCalls and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

