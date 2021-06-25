CryptEx (CRX) Price Reaches $12.12 on Top Exchanges

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 24th. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.12 or 0.00035047 BTC on exchanges. CryptEx has a market capitalization of $1.03 million and $10,177.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CryptEx has traded down 15.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get CryptEx alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,655.66 or 1.00205814 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.29 or 0.00029757 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00007970 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.88 or 0.00057494 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000830 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003049 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00004055 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About CryptEx

CryptEx is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.