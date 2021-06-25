Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.01 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will report $3.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.21 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.47 billion. Crown reported sales of $2.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year sales of $11.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.85 billion to $12.77 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $11.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.93 billion to $13.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Crown.

Get Crown alerts:

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Crown had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on CCK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crown has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.40.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 4,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total value of $507,917.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,887,120.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock worth $1,128,027 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,101,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 6,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Crown by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCK stock opened at $100.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. Crown has a 12 month low of $61.00 and a 12 month high of $114.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.51%.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 11.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crown (CCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.