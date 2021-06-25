Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) Shares Acquired by London Co. of Virginia

London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,658,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Crown Castle International makes up approximately 1.6% of London Co. of Virginia’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $285,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $669,019,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,208,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,761,000 after purchasing an additional 987,581 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Crown Castle International by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,444,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,299,482,000 after purchasing an additional 792,000 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,609,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $276,999,000 after buying an additional 571,600 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 39.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,017,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,168,000 after buying an additional 570,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown Castle International alerts:

In other news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.67, for a total value of $132,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,432.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $181.53 per share, with a total value of $56,274.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,055.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $205.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Castle International from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $165.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Crown Castle International from an “in-line” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.86.

Shares of NYSE CCI traded up $0.88 on Friday, hitting $196.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,532,065. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $200.47. The stock has a market cap of $85.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.64.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.25). Crown Castle International had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 78.47%.

Crown Castle International Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.