CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Sells $2,194,827.84 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) COO Colin Black sold 9,248 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.33, for a total transaction of $2,194,827.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Colin Black also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Colin Black sold 735 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total transaction of $166,477.50.

On Wednesday, June 2nd, Colin Black sold 25,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total transaction of $5,524,000.00.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $253.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.37 and a 52 week high of $258.39. The company has a market cap of $57.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -352.36 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $215.05.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $302.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on CRWD. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 201.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for endpoint and cloud workload protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Israel, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 19 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

