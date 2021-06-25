Critical Survey: UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) vs. Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) and Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get UMH Properties alerts:

This table compares UMH Properties and Public Storage’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UMH Properties $163.61 million 6.19 $5.05 million $0.70 32.04 Public Storage $2.92 billion 18.12 $1.36 billion $10.61 28.45

Public Storage has higher revenue and earnings than UMH Properties. Public Storage is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than UMH Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

59.5% of UMH Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.8% of Public Storage shares are held by institutional investors. 11.0% of UMH Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Public Storage shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

UMH Properties has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Public Storage has a beta of 0.08, suggesting that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

UMH Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Public Storage pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. UMH Properties pays out 108.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Public Storage pays out 75.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. UMH Properties has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Public Storage has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for UMH Properties and Public Storage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UMH Properties 0 0 5 0 3.00 Public Storage 1 5 3 0 2.22

UMH Properties currently has a consensus price target of $20.80, indicating a potential downside of 7.27%. Public Storage has a consensus price target of $274.44, indicating a potential downside of 9.08%. Given UMH Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe UMH Properties is more favorable than Public Storage.

Profitability

This table compares UMH Properties and Public Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UMH Properties 27.21% 48.77% 4.26% Public Storage 43.22% 27.74% 11.26%

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc., which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland. In addition, the Company owns a portfolio of REIT securities.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020. Our headquarters are located in Glendale, California.

Receive News & Ratings for UMH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.