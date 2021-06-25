Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 338.25 ($4.42).

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 412.20 ($5.39) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,300.94. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

