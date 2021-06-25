Crest Nicholson’s (CRST) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Crest Nicholson to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 315 ($4.12) in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 280 ($3.66) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 338.25 ($4.42).

Shares of Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 412.20 ($5.39) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,300.94. The company has a market cap of £1.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -98.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.54. Crest Nicholson has a 52 week low of GBX 160.40 ($2.10) and a 52 week high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

