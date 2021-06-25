Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes $36,000 Position in Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Eros STX Global in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 58.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESGC stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.28. Eros STX Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.15.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

