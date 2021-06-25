Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports.

CS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America restated an underperform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

Shares of CS opened at $10.59 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group’s payout ratio is 7.96%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CS. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

