Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

CS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

Shares of CS opened at $10.59 on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.28 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 2.33% and a net margin of 3.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CS. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 34,972 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.