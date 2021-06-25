Cream Finance Price Reaches $142.35 on Major Exchanges (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cream Finance has a total market capitalization of $87.74 million and approximately $5.76 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cream Finance coin can currently be bought for $142.35 or 0.00441460 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00054340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003384 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.70 or 0.00020783 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.78 or 0.00600938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00038816 BTC.

About Cream Finance

Cream Finance (CREAM) is a coin. It launched on August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 9,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance . Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

Buying and Selling Cream Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cream Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

