Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 8,753 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 655,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 8,753 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises about 2.5% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $111,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth $25,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 185 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.06% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $205.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,186. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.16 and a 52 week high of $219.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $204.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The firm has a market cap of $179.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $1.05. The firm had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.57%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.63.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

