Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Purchases 148,408 Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) by 37.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 543,366 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 148,408 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $14,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Connable Office Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,360 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the bank’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

NASDAQ FHB traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $28.95. The stock had a trading volume of 8,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 935,098. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.06. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.32.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

First Hawaiian Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.