Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 614,952 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,304 shares during the period. International Business Machines comprises about 1.8% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of International Business Machines worth $81,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,116,008,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,286,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,566,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014,943 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 399.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,391,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112,914 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,571,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,582,548,000 after acquiring an additional 943,571 shares during the period. Finally, GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the first quarter valued at about $87,715,000. Institutional investors own 54.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.00.

IBM traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $146.06. The company had a trading volume of 58,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,383. The firm has a market cap of $130.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $105.92 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.61.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The technology company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.35 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.67% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 75.66%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

