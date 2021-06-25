Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $16,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total value of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores stock traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $194.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,030. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $142.34 and a 52 week high of $229.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Casey’s General Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $212.82.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

