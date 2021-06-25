Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 8,723 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,723 shares during the quarter. Willis Towers Watson Public accounts for about 1.6% of Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $71,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at $7,200,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 374.0% in the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 9,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,047,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,962,000 after acquiring an additional 739,568 shares during the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,061,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,658,000 after acquiring an additional 19,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the 1st quarter worth about $1,815,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WLTW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $2.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $234.97. The stock had a trading volume of 10,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,245. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

Further Reading: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.