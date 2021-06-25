Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Buys 20,467 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,877 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,467 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $24,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 17,824 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Weather Gauge Advisory LLC now owns 13,778 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,162 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 18,131 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,273 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $56.40. 179,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,697,553. The firm has a market cap of $233.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.85 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total transaction of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.