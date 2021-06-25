Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 22,704 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 623,648 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,704 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $18,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 492,116,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,896,379,000 after acquiring an additional 6,548,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 115,702,320 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,492,776,000 after buying an additional 3,240,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,019,873,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AT&T by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,404,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,766,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on T. Scotiabank raised AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Raymond James lifted their price target on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.29.

T stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 319,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,590,208. The firm has a market cap of $206.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO John T. Stankey purchased 34,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.81 per share, with a total value of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches purchased 3,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

