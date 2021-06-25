Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,061 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Crane were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 31.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 41,673 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 40.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,240 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 59,271 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,592,000 after acquiring an additional 33,424 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Crane by 152.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 908,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $70,530,000 after acquiring an additional 548,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CR shares. DA Davidson upgraded Crane from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Crane from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.75.

NYSE:CR opened at $90.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.11. Crane Co. has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $99.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The conglomerate reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $771.33 million. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.79%.

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

