Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) Now Covered by Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Covenant Logistics Group from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Covenant Logistics Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Covenant Logistics Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Shares of NASDAQ CVLG opened at $20.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.12 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. Covenant Logistics Group has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.97.

Covenant Logistics Group (NASDAQ:CVLG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $220.89 million during the quarter. Covenant Logistics Group had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a positive return on equity of 9.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Covenant Logistics Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVLG. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,002,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth $284,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,009,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Covenant Logistics Group in the fourth quarter worth $20,086,000. 51.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Covenant Logistics Group Company Profile

Covenant Logistics Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Expedited, Dedicated, Managed Freight, and Warehousing. The Expedited segment primarily provides truckload services to customers with high service freight and delivery standards, such as 1,000 miles in 22 hours or 15-minute delivery windows.

