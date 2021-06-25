Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.56

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 275770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.
CSAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cosan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.
The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000.
Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CSAN)
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃzen Energia, RaÃzen CombustÃveis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃzen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.
