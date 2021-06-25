Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Hits New 12-Month High at $20.56

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $20.56 and last traded at $19.84, with a volume of 275770 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.27.

CSAN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cosan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.63.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cosan during the 1st quarter worth about $158,000.

Cosan Company Profile (NYSE:CSAN)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

