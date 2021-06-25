Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KOR. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Corvus Gold from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of NYSEARCA KOR opened at $2.80 on Friday. Corvus Gold has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 131,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 184.0% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 20,389 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 164.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 50,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 31,253 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Corvus Gold by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 52,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 25,780 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Gold during the 1st quarter worth $158,000.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

