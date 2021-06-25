Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Corvus Gold (NYSEARCA:KOR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 150.00% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KOR. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Corvus Gold in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corvus Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Corvus Gold from $6.25 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.
Shares of NYSEARCA KOR opened at $2.80 on Friday. Corvus Gold has a 12 month low of $1.71 and a 12 month high of $3.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.60.
About Corvus Gold
Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?
Receive News & Ratings for Corvus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corvus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.