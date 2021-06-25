Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC bought a new position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 467.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRBP opened at $2.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $258.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.79. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.91 and a 1-year high of $9.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,460.04% and a negative return on equity of 182.21%. The company had revenue of $0.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

