Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CTS) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

6/24/2021 – Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$10.50 to C$11.00.

6/23/2021 – Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) was given a new C$8.75 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) had its price target lowered by analysts at Cormark from C$10.50 to C$10.25.

6/4/2021 – Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) was given a new C$9.25 price target on by analysts at Laurentian.

5/12/2021 – Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) was given a new C$8.75 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/12/2021 – Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) had its price target raised by analysts at Eight Capital from C$9.00 to C$11.00.

4/30/2021 – Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) was given a new C$9.50 price target on by analysts at Cormark. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CTS opened at C$6.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$6.44. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$6.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

