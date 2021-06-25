ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ConvaTec Group Plc (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

CNVVY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of ConvaTec Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of ConvaTec Group stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $13.30. 130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,218. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.72. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $14.37.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a $0.3319 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.08%.

About ConvaTec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

