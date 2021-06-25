Contrasting Palantir Technologies (PLTR) & Its Peers

Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is one of 320 public companies in the “Prepackaged software” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Palantir Technologies to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

15.8% of Palantir Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.0% of Palantir Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.0% of shares of all “Prepackaged software” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Palantir Technologies and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palantir Technologies 4 3 2 0 1.78 Palantir Technologies Competitors 2163 11368 21252 607 2.57

Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $20.75, suggesting a potential downside of 21.79%. As a group, “Prepackaged software” companies have a potential upside of 5.42%. Given Palantir Technologies’ peers stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Palantir Technologies has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Palantir Technologies and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palantir Technologies N/A N/A N/A Palantir Technologies Competitors -39.94% -60.42% -3.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palantir Technologies and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Palantir Technologies $1.09 billion -$1.17 billion 139.63 Palantir Technologies Competitors $1.89 billion $318.88 million 55.81

Palantir Technologies’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Palantir Technologies. Palantir Technologies is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Palantir Technologies peers beat Palantir Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc. builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform. It also offers Palantir Foundry, a platform that transforms the ways organizations operate by creating a central operating system for their data; and allows individual users to integrate and analyze the data they need in one place. Palantir Technologies Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

