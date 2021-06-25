Contrasting Deer Consumer Products (OTCMKTS:DEER) and Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER)

Deer Consumer Products (OTCMKTS:DEER) and Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Deer Consumer Products and Aterian’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Deer Consumer Products N/A N/A N/A Aterian -62.75% -108.98% -19.09%

21.9% of Aterian shares are held by institutional investors. 30.2% of Deer Consumer Products shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Aterian shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Deer Consumer Products and Aterian, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Deer Consumer Products 0 0 0 0 N/A Aterian 0 0 4 0 3.00

Aterian has a consensus price target of $36.75, suggesting a potential upside of 141.30%. Given Aterian’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aterian is more favorable than Deer Consumer Products.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Deer Consumer Products and Aterian’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Deer Consumer Products N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Aterian $185.70 million 2.51 -$63.13 million ($1.50) -10.15

Deer Consumer Products has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Aterian.

Volatility and Risk

Deer Consumer Products has a beta of 60.14, suggesting that its stock price is 5,914% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Aterian has a beta of 4.26, suggesting that its stock price is 326% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Deer Consumer Products beats Aterian on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Deer Consumer Products Company Profile

Deer Consumer Products, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of small home and kitchen electronic appliances. It offers blenders, juicers, soy milk makers, food processors, popcorn makers, meat grinders, coffee machines, and hot water kettles primarily under the Deer brand name, as well as under one store brand for retailer's private label programs. Deer Consumer Products also offers humidifiers and dehumidifiers, rice cookers, and toasters. The company sells its products to consumer product companies internationally; and to retail stores through agents in the People's Republic of China. It also operates as an original design manufacturer and original equipment manufacturer. The company was formerly known as Tag Events Corp. and changed its name to Deer Consumer Products, Inc. in September 2008. Deer Consumer Products, Inc. is based in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

Aterian Company Profile

Aterian, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products. The company's platform provides home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware, heating, cooling, and health and beauty products; and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers, humidifiers, and air conditioners under the hOmeLabs, Vremi, Xtava, RIF6, Aussie Health, Holonix, Truweo, Mueller, Pursteam, Pohl and Schmitt, and Spiralizer brands. It also sells essential oils. The company primarily serves individual online consumers through Amazon and other e-commerce platforms, as well as through its owned and operated websites and other marketplaces. The company was formerly known as Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. and changes its name to Aterian, Inc. in April 2021. Aterian, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

