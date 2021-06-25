ContourGlobal (LON:GLO) Trading Down 0.4%

ContourGlobal plc (LON:GLO)’s share price was down 0.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 191 ($2.50) and last traded at GBX 191.20 ($2.50). Approximately 373,281 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 359,786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 192 ($2.51).

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 195.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,475.90. The company has a market capitalization of £1.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 136.57.

Get ContourGlobal alerts:

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a GBX 3.17 ($0.04) dividend. This is an increase from ContourGlobal’s previous dividend of $2.91. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. ContourGlobal’s payout ratio is presently 11.51%.

ContourGlobal plc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, develops, and operates wholesale power generation businesses in Europe, Latin America, and Africa. The company operates in Thermal Energy and Renewable Energy segments. It generates electricity from coal, lignite, natural gas, fuel oil, diesel, wind, solar, and hydro power plants with total installed capacity of 4.8 GW.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for ContourGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContourGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.