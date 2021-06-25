Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Lifted to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $46.00 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $29.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 21.08% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CLR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Continental Resources from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Continental Resources from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Continental Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. Barclays downgraded Continental Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Continental Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.73.

Shares of NYSE:CLR opened at $37.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.45, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.53. Continental Resources has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $38.63.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative net margin of 5.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Continental Resources will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Continental Resources news, SVP Pat Bent sold 7,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $216,684.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellis L. Mccain sold 27,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.68, for a total value of $835,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,223,000. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,222,846 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,084 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares in the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,554,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 3,487.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 510,779 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $13,214,000 after buying an additional 496,543 shares during the period. 13.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Continental Resources

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

