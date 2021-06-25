ContentBox Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.33 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 24th. ContentBox has a total market capitalization of $2.33 million and $578,106.00 worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 26% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011225 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00139131 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000820 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded up 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000452 BTC.

ContentBox Profile

ContentBox (CRYPTO:BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,718,736,327 coins. The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . ContentBox’s official website is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

