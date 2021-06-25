ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) PT Raised to $70.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.95.

Shares of COP stock opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $82.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -409.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.75. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $27.53 and a one year high of $62.35.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter worth $32,000. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

