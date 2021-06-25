ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.87 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for ConocoPhillips’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $1.07. ConocoPhillips posted earnings of ($0.92) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 194.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will report full year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $4.44. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $5.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ConocoPhillips.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 1.85% and a net margin of 0.08%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on COP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ConocoPhillips from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,250,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,936,808 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 45.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 536.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,307,791 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $281,154,000 after acquiring an additional 4,473,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 24.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,594.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,621,690 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $144,832,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523,652 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP stock opened at $61.39 on Tuesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $62.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.13.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ConocoPhillips (COP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.