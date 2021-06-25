Connectome Price Down 43.7% This Week (CNTM)

Connectome (CURRENCY:CNTM) traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last week, Connectome has traded down 43.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Connectome coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0749 or 0.00000234 BTC on major exchanges. Connectome has a total market cap of $90,697.27 and $547,250.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003124 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00054590 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00021015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003127 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $193.26 or 0.00603729 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000300 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00038768 BTC.

Connectome is a coin. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to . Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Connectome should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Connectome using one of the exchanges listed above.

