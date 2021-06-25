Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Rating Increased to Buy at UBS Group

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) was upgraded by UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

BBCP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Concrete Pumping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.15.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

BBCP stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $481.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.22. Concrete Pumping has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,546,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 122,922 shares during the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 667.7% in the fourth quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 1,273,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,960 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Concrete Pumping in the first quarter worth approximately $9,134,000. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 19.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,012,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,502,000 after acquiring an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 5.3% in the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,300 shares in the last quarter. 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Concrete Pumping Company Profile

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.