Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.12

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and traded as high as $4.12. Concert Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 274,007 shares traded.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.11.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,033,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after buying an additional 122,709 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,453,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after buying an additional 91,772 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 116,987 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 347,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.
Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNCE)
Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.
Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?
Receive News & Ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concert Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.