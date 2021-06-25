Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.12

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and traded as high as $4.12. Concert Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 274,007 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.11.

Concert Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Concert Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 974.15% and a negative return on equity of 59.51%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 66.4% during the first quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,033,603 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,083 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,613,000 after buying an additional 122,709 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 1,453,975 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after buying an additional 91,772 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,007,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,026,000 after buying an additional 116,987 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after buying an additional 347,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.71% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNCE)

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

