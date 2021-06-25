Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) Trading Up 4.6%

Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s stock price shot up 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $6.80 and last traded at $6.78. 35,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,806,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.48.

Several research analysts recently commented on CRK shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down previously from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Comstock Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Comstock Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.46.

Get Comstock Resources alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 1.60.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $340.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.50 million. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 8.07% and a negative net margin of 23.50%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comstock Resources during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Comstock Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Comstock Resources by 37.2% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,376,468 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,626,000 after buying an additional 373,423 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Comstock Resources by 24.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 725,906 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,021,000 after acquiring an additional 142,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 733.3% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 171,768 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 151,155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Comstock Resources Company Profile (NYSE:CRK)

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Comstock Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comstock Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.