Comparing Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA)

Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -178.62% -105.06% Adaptive Biotechnologies -134.12% -22.42% -15.02%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Allena Pharmaceuticals and Adaptive Biotechnologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 1 4 0 2.80 Adaptive Biotechnologies 0 2 3 0 2.60

Allena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 497.01%. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a consensus price target of $63.00, suggesting a potential upside of 56.44%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Adaptive Biotechnologies.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Allena Pharmaceuticals and Adaptive Biotechnologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$32.85 million ($1.01) -1.33 Adaptive Biotechnologies $98.38 million 57.43 -$146.23 million ($1.11) -36.28

Allena Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Adaptive Biotechnologies. Adaptive Biotechnologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allena Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.16, suggesting that its stock price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adaptive Biotechnologies has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its stock price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.3% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.5% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 34.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals beats Adaptive Biotechnologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic that is in phase 3 clinical program for the treatment of hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346, a novel and urate degrading enzyme for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection. It also provides clonoSEQ diagnostic tests, which include immunosequencing services for use in the detection and monitoring of minimal residual disease in patients with select blood cancers; and immunoSEQ T-MAP COVID for vaccine developers and researchers to measure the T-cell immune response to vaccines. In addition, the company offers a pipeline of clinical products and services that are used for the diagnosing, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, such as cancer, autoimmune conditions, and infectious diseases. It serves the life sciences research, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery customers. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has strategic collaborations with Genentech, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neoantigen directed T cell therapies for the treatment of a range of cancers; and Microsoft Corporation to develop diagnostic tests for the early detection of various diseases from a single blood test. The company was formerly known as Adaptive TCR Corporation and changed its name to Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation in December 2011. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

