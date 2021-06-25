Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) vs. Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Financial Analysis

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) and Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Commvault Systems and Black Knight, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commvault Systems 0 1 6 0 2.86 Black Knight 0 3 10 0 2.77

Commvault Systems presently has a consensus target price of $71.14, indicating a potential downside of 12.21%. Black Knight has a consensus target price of $96.73, indicating a potential upside of 25.51%. Given Black Knight’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Black Knight is more favorable than Commvault Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Commvault Systems and Black Knight’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commvault Systems -4.28% 7.93% 3.73% Black Knight 20.66% 12.01% 5.47%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Commvault Systems and Black Knight’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commvault Systems $723.47 million 5.16 -$30.95 million $0.82 98.83 Black Knight $1.24 billion 9.75 $264.10 million $1.90 40.56

Black Knight has higher revenue and earnings than Commvault Systems. Black Knight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commvault Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Commvault Systems has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Knight has a beta of 0.71, indicating that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.7% of Commvault Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.3% of Black Knight shares are held by institutional investors. 12.0% of Commvault Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Black Knight shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Black Knight beats Commvault Systems on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc. provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution. It also provides Commvault Activate, a data insight solution; Commvault HyperScale X, an easy-to-deploy scale-out solution; Hedvig Distributed Storage Platform that offers software-defined storage built on a hyperscale architecture; Metallic Cloud Storage is the easy button to adopt secure and scalable cloud storage; and Metallic Backup-as-a-Service. In addition, the company provides technology and business consulting, education, and remote managed services. Further, it sells appliances that integrate the software with hardware for use in a range of business needs and use cases; and offers professional and customer support services. The company sells its products and services directly through its sales force to large enterprises, small and medium sized businesses, and government agencies, as well as indirectly through its network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, corporate resellers, and original equipment manufacturers. It supports customers in a range of industries, including banking, insurance and financial services, government, healthcare, pharmaceuticals and medical services, technology, legal, manufacturing, utilities, and energy. The company has strategic relationships with Microsoft, Cisco, Dell EMC, Amazon Web Services, NetApp, Nutanix, Fujitsu, Google Cloud, Hitachi, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, IBM, Lenovo, OpenStack, Oracle, Pure Storage, Red Hat, Salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, Splunk, Supermicro, and VMware. Commvault Systems, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tinton Falls, New Jersey.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc. provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit. This segment also provides LendingSpace, a lending platform that facilitates real-time communication between correspondent loan sellers and purchases; Exchange, a platform that provides an interconnected network of originators, agents, settlement services providers, and mortgage loan investors; and Expedite Close, an end-to-end closing solution that offers the flexibility and scalability lenders need in an eClosing software solution; Optimal Blue PPE, a product and pricing solution used by lenders and mortgage brokers; CompassPoint, which provides tools, reporting, calculations, and automation capabilities; and AIVA, an artificial intelligence virtual assistant. The Data and Analytics segment offers property ownership data, lien data, servicing data, automated valuation models, collateral risk scores, behavioral models, lead generation, multiple listing service, and other data solutions. The company was formerly known as Black Knight Financial Services, Inc. and changed its name to Black Knight, Inc. in October 2017. Black Knight, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.