Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Commerzbank AG (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CRZBY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Commerzbank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Commerzbank to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Barclays started coverage on Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Commerzbank from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of CRZBY opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69, a current ratio of 15.10 and a quick ratio of 15.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.37. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of $4.10 and a 52-week high of $8.43.

Commerzbank (OTCMKTS:CRZBY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Commerzbank had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Commerzbank will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

