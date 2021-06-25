Color Platform Achieves Market Cap of $548,770.24 (CLR)

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 25th. During the last seven days, Color Platform has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar. Color Platform has a total market capitalization of $548,770.24 and approximately $749.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Color Platform coin can currently be purchased for $0.0040 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,867.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $463.42 or 0.01409989 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.79 or 0.00379696 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.95 or 0.00072858 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000732 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 52.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003703 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded up 134.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Color Platform Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 coins. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg . Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en

According to CryptoCompare, “There are many changes over Bitcoin which makes it not just another clone, one which includes using SHA3 instead of SHA2 or Scrypt. If compared to BTC, some significant changes have been done to basic system parameters. Transaction speed has increased by reducing the block generation rate down to 4 minutes and a total of 26 Million will be mined. “

Color Platform Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Color Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Color Platform using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

