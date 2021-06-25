Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) is Brown Capital Management LLC’s Largest Position

Brown Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,625,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 432,347 shares during the quarter. Cognex makes up 5.3% of Brown Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Brown Capital Management LLC owned 4.88% of Cognex worth $715,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Cognex by 0.4% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in Cognex by 4.3% during the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Cognex by 17.1% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Cognex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $0.82 on Friday, reaching $82.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,655. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $57.53 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.96.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Cognex’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

Several analysts have commented on CGNX shares. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.57.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

