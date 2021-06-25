CM Life Sciences II (NASDAQ:CMII) Trading Down 0.8%

CM Life Sciences II Inc. (NASDAQ:CMII)’s stock price fell 0.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.26. 18,364 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 12,442 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.36.

About CM Life Sciences II (NASDAQ:CMII)

CM Life Sciences II Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the life sciences sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for CM Life Sciences II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Life Sciences II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.