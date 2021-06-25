Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA) Trading 1.1% Higher

Clikia Corp. (OTCMKTS:CLKA) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.63. 12,096 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 55,461 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.62.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.83.

About Clikia (OTCMKTS:CLKA)

Clikia Corp., through its subsidiary, Maison Luxe LLC, engages in retailing luxury goods. It primarily focuses on offering fine timepieces and jewelry on wholesale and business-to-consumer basis. The company is based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

