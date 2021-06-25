Cliffwater LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Cliffwater LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 16.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,575 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Cliffwater LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cliffwater LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 25,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,574 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% in the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 115,301 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,736 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 104,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, ACG Wealth lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 142,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EEM traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $55.36. The stock had a trading volume of 576,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,500,772. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $39.72 and a one year high of $58.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.36.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.