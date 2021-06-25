Cliffwater LLC Acquires 88,089 Shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Cliffwater LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) by 25.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 428,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,089 shares during the quarter. Crescent Capital BDC accounts for 1.8% of Cliffwater LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cliffwater LLC’s holdings in Crescent Capital BDC were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 941,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 491,953 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Crescent Capital BDC by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 20,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Crescent Capital BDC by 78.8% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 9,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

CCAP stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.02. The company had a trading volume of 42 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,838. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.62 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54. The company has a market capitalization of $535.79 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.23.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 191.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 million. Equities research analysts predict that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 91.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crescent Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Crescent Capital BDC Profile

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

