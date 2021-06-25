ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.61. ClearOne shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 89,785 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ClearOne from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $48.82 million, a P/E ratio of 260.26 and a beta of 1.41.

ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. ClearOne had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 19,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.29 per share, for a total transaction of $43,521.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,350,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,122,317.53. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edward D. Bagley bought 19,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.32 per share, with a total value of $44,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,350,357 shares in the company, valued at $19,372,828.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 51,005 shares of company stock valued at $116,201 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLRO. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in ClearOne by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in ClearOne during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in ClearOne during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ClearOne by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ClearOne by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 24,440 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. 6.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO)

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

