Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 226,005 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,281,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 226,005 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $381,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in MetLife by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 459,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,946,000 after purchasing an additional 50,392 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 0.6% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 857,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,745 shares during the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 41.8% in the first quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 359,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after acquiring an additional 105,958 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 10.0% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its stake in MetLife by 4.4% in the first quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 121,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,360,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MET traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.87. The stock had a trading volume of 88,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,017,053. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.33. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.82 and a 12 month high of $67.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. MetLife’s payout ratio is 31.17%.

In other news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

