Clearbridge Investments LLC Raises Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,402,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 487,820 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 5.25% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals worth $332,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IONS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,114,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,520,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,942 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 114.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,142,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,717 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,963,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,266,000 after purchasing an additional 89,891 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,729,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,645,000 after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 17.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 901,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,522,000 after purchasing an additional 136,617 shares during the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of IONS stock traded down $0.44 on Friday, reaching $38.00. 6,623 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,848,707. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.30. The company has a quick ratio of 6.67, a current ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.43 and a 1 year high of $64.37.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $112.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.93 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.74% and a negative net margin of 69.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IONS shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

In related news, Director Frederick T. Muto sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.63, for a total transaction of $549,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,698.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IONS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS).

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.